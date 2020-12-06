Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of LKQ worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of LKQ by 202.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,694,000 after buying an additional 9,521,817 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 128.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,663 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 941,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in LKQ by 271.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,161,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 848,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.73. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

