Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NYSE:IPG opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

