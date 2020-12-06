Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 99.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pool were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at $38,007,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total transaction of $1,405,971.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,195,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $324.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.96. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $391.49. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

