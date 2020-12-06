Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 336.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.61.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

