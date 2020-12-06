Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Datadog by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $808,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $2,237,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $3,253,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,935 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,396.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,622,761 shares of company stock worth $163,775,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $101.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,384.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

