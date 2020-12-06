Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of CDK Global worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in CDK Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CDK Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,766 shares of company stock worth $129,528. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

