Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,222 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Loews by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 66.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Loews by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Loews by 30.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on L shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

NYSE:L opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

