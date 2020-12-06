Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 9,088 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

