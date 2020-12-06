Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 645,917 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1,124.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.11% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $25,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 241,672 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,488,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 930,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MANH opened at $104.23 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $106.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

