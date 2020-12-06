Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 40,139 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in FOX by 934.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

FOX stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

