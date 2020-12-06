Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE GB opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Global Blue Group has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $831,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland. Global Blue Group Holding AG is a subsidiary of SL Globetrotter, L.P.

