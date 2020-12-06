German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,172.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,029.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

