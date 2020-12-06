Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.75, but opened at $34.05. Genesco shares last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 3,082 shares traded.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CL King upped their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. 140166 upped their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.63.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.