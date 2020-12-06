Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Head to Head Review

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 18.30% 7.75% 0.76% Valley National Bancorp 19.53% 8.87% 0.93%

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Fulton Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fulton Financial and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Valley National Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.54%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.63, indicating a potential downside of 11.81%. Given Fulton Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and Valley National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 2.04 $226.34 million $1.39 9.44 Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion 2.57 $309.79 million $0.92 10.63

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Fulton Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides finance leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 230 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 238 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

