FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,774,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

