Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,239 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,625 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $57,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after buying an additional 223,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 593,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 123,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.77. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

