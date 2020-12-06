Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,172.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,029.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

