Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $833.66 million, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $38,280.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $456,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,754 shares of company stock worth $867,470. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 94,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 143,435 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 801,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

