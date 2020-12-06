Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Peel Hunt cut Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

