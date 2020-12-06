Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

PDYPY opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

