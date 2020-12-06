Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 4,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.3% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $395,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,172.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

