Five Below, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $161.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after acquiring an additional 109,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 16.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

