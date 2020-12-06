First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First United worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 165.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $16.35 on Friday. First United Co. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $114.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

