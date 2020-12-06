Financial Contrast: The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.0% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of The ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of The ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and The ONE Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% The ONE Group Hospitality 9.74% -7.44% -1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BBQ and The ONE Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A The ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

The ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 44.09%. Given The ONE Group Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than BBQ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and The ONE Group Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.50 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A The ONE Group Hospitality $120.68 million 0.75 $20.83 million $0.10 31.30

The ONE Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Summary

The ONE Group Hospitality beats BBQ on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned, operated, managed, or licensed 55 venues, including 20 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

