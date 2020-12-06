Financial Comparison: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and SL Green Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.57 billion 1.48 $127.84 million $2.03 6.93 SL Green Realty $1.24 billion 3.74 $281.35 million $7.00 9.13

SL Green Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust -7.60% -2.80% -1.30% SL Green Realty 19.90% 4.21% 1.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RLJ Lodging Trust and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 1 6 2 0 2.11 SL Green Realty 0 10 2 0 2.17

RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.82%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $64.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. Given SL Green Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Volatility & Risk

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 10.3 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.