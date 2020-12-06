Financial Comparison: FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) versus AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AGF Management and FS KKR Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGF Management 1 4 1 0 2.00 FS KKR Capital 2 5 1 0 1.88

AGF Management presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 24.41%. FS KKR Capital has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.36%. Given AGF Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AGF Management is more favorable than FS KKR Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGF Management and FS KKR Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGF Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.04 $246.00 million $3.20 5.98

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AGF Management.

Profitability

This table compares AGF Management and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGF Management N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats AGF Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, it invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis to make its investments. AGF Management Limited was founded in 1957 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

