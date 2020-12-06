Financial Comparison: Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) & Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Caladrius Biosciences and Viemed Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 544.17%. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.89%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Viemed Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -68.33% -57.61% Viemed Healthcare 25.98% 55.99% 32.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Viemed Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$19.36 million ($1.88) -0.87 Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 4.40 $8.52 million $0.21 43.00

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences. Caladrius Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viemed Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Caladrius Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

