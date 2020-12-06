Financial Comparison: Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alkermes and Fortress Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes 1 7 2 0 2.10 Fortress Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alkermes currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Fortress Biotech has a consensus target price of $7.55, suggesting a potential upside of 171.58%. Given Fortress Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than Alkermes.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alkermes and Fortress Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes $1.17 billion 2.59 -$196.62 million $0.07 272.57 Fortress Biotech $36.63 million 7.11 -$39.96 million ($0.73) -3.81

Fortress Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alkermes. Fortress Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alkermes has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alkermes and Fortress Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes -6.28% 9.35% 5.50% Fortress Biotech -131.98% -44.08% -19.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Alkermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Alkermes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortress Biotech beats Alkermes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases. The company is also ALKS 3831 to treat schizophrenia; and ALKS 4230, an engineered fusion protein to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid activation of immunosuppressive cells. It has collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International; license agreement with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris. It also develops MB-107, a gene therapy for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency; CAEL-101, a Phase Ia/Ib trial that reduces amyloid deposits in the tissues and organs; CD123 chimeric antigen receptor engineered T-cell (CAR T) program for acute myeloid leukemia; CD20 CAR T program for B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CS1 CAR T for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis. In addition, the company develops MB-101 for Glioblastoma multiform (GBM); MB-103 for GBM, and breast cancer and brain metastases; MB 108 for GBM; MB-105 for prostate and pancreatic cancers; intravenous Tramadol for post-operative pain; CK-101, a Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; Cosibelimab, a Phase I clinical trial for metastatic cancer; Triplex, a Phase I study recombinant modified vaccinia ankara viral vector vaccine; ConVax, a recombinant modified vaccinia ankara viral vector vaccine; CEVA-101 for traumatic brain injury; CEVA-D, a bioreactor device that enhances the anti-inflammatory potency of bone marrow-derived cells; AVTS-001, an adeno-associated virus gene therapy; CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for the treatment of Menkes disease; CK-103 for metastatic solid tumor cancers; CK-302 for oncology indications; and CK-303 to treat renal cell carcinoma. It has collaboration arrangements with some universities, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

