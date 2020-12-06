Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 52.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 481.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,833 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 99.2% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,878,723 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSM opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $333.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.10.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

