Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 45,850 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $18.21 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

