Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,967 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 73.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

