Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,153 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 317.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 304.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion and a PE ratio of -80.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $24,249,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,282,382.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $599,243.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,173,796 shares of company stock worth $109,584,080.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.