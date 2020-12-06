Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 62.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 96,846.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,570 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,797,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 229,613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $12,556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tronox by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 493,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $7.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

