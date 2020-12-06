Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

IAA opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.92.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

