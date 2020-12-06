Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $155,691,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,510,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,462,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,002,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,381,000.

Several research firms recently commented on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.70. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

