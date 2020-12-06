Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.14% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,152,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,684,000 after purchasing an additional 189,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 622,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $109,915.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at $913,106.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $343,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at $900,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,180 shares of company stock worth $1,781,982. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.