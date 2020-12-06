Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,536,000 after acquiring an additional 514,263 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 456,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $11,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

