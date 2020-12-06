Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 703.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

