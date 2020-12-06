FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FB Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.31. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In other news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2,665.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FB Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 170,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

