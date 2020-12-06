Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 12,250 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total value of $17,091,360.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $13,494,190.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total value of $17,230,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $16,704,991.89.

On Friday, November 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $279.70 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

