Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Everest Re Group worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $234.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.45.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

