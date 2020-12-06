Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $1,279,857.94 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 10,198 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $1,320,844.96.

ETSY stock opened at $155.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $164.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

