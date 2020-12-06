Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,905 shares of company stock valued at $383,846. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

