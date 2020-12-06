Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

ENLV stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $152.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.51. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.