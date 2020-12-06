Empire’s (EMLAF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EMLAF opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. Empire has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

