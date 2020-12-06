Empire’s (EMLAF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EMLAF opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. Empire has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $30.13.
Empire Company Profile
See Also: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.