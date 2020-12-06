Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embraer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Embraer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of ERJ opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 587,359 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 556,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 449,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 374,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 368,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 278,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

