Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOLO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

