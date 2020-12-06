Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $1,779,330.96 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78.

On Thursday, October 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,655,547.21.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $143.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $144.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.39.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,449,000 after buying an additional 1,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,733,000 after purchasing an additional 317,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

