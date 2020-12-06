Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 3,066.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 683,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 591,025 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 245,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

See Also: QQQ ETF

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.