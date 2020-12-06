Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Sells $4,160,018.08 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DOV opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

